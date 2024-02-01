Arrests Made in High-Profile Estate Fraud Case Involving Late Property Mogul's Son

The arrest of Derron Mutyasira, son of the late property mogul Pius Mutyasira, and his accomplice Progress Mudondo, has set the stage for a high-profile investigation into estate fraud. The pair stand accused of attempting to manipulate the deceased's estate documents, allegedly excluding over 40 siblings from their rightful inheritance.

Arrest Confirmation and Arraignment Details

Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka of the Manicaland provincial police confirmed the arrests and the holding of the suspects in police custody. Their court arraignment is scheduled for an undisclosed date. The arrests serve as a stern warning to those who may attempt to exploit the vulnerability of families during times of mourning, aiming to defraud legal heirs of their rightful inheritance.

Fraudulent Activities and Legal Implications

The duo are alleged to have conspired to submit forged Deed of Donation and agreement of sale documents to the Master of the High Court on three separate occasions. These documents falsely claimed that Pius Mutyasira had donated or sold properties to Derron Mutyasira and another individual, Figueiredo Sheron Michelle nee Mutyasira. The fraudulent activities have targeted properties in Mutare and Harare, with officials investigating the possibility of additional fraud counts related to more properties of the late businessman.

Claimants and Potential Victims

Six mothers of the deceased's children have already registered their interests with the Master of the High Court. The potential victims of this fraud are not only the legal heirs, but also the legacy of the late Pius Mutyasira. As the case continues to unfold, it reminds us of the importance of transparent and just legal processes in ensuring that the deceased's wishes are respected and their legacy preserved.