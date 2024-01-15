Arrests Made in Connection with Police Officer’s Murder in Kaabong District

Two individuals have been arrested in Kaabong district, Uganda, in connection with the brutal murder of police officer PC Moris Ochen. The arrests, which occurred a week after the heinous crime, have brought some relief to a community grappling with escalating insecurity.

Crime Scene and Investigation

PC Moris Ochen was fatally attacked in Kurao village, Kalapata Sub County. The assailants, suspected Karamojong warriors, made away with his SMG gun and ammunition. The alarming incident triggered an intensive investigation by joint security forces, who were determined to bring the culprits to justice.

Arrests and Evidence

Following diligent efforts, authorities apprehended two main suspects, Lomuria Lochomin and Lokol Loita, on January 12, 2024. They also recovered from them the stolen firearm and 60 rounds of ammunition. These vital pieces of evidence, strongly linking the suspects to the crime, are expected to play a pivotal role in the ongoing investigation.

Community Reaction and Further Actions

The local community, still reeling from the loss of Mr. Ochen and other security challenges, has closely followed the case. The arrests have brought a measure of relief to those anxious about the increasing violence and the risks faced by law enforcement personnel. The police continue to investigate the matter, committed to apprehending all involved parties and preventing future incidents.