Arrests in Gombe State Unmask Child Trafficking Syndicate

In a shocking development, Gombe State Police in Nigeria have detained a woman named Tina Raphael and several others on suspicion of involvement in an extensive child trafficking ring. Raphael claims to have adopted a malnourished baby for N400,000 from a woman named Khadijah, who allegedly works as a government official in the Ministry of Women Affairs, and was awaiting legal custody papers.

Government Involvement

A web of deceit was uncovered with Khadijah at the epicenter, allegedly leveraging her position within the government to facilitate these illicit transactions. Another woman, Ukamaka Ugo, was also arrested under charges of baby racketeering, under the impression that she was legally adopting a baby through Khadijah. Khadijah, however, insists that the children in question were not abducted but came from impoverished families or from mothers who had passed away.

Parents Deny Involvement

The parents of the baby, however, vehemently deny any involvement in selling their child, despite having received money from Khadijah. The case becomes even more complex, with local government staff members also implicated in this nefarious operation. Haruna Abubakar, a council official, was questioned regarding N200,000 he had received from Khadijah. He vehemently denied any connection to the crime, saying it was merely a gift.

Child Abduction: A Growing Problem

The arrest of 15 others, including local government staff, has brought the severity of child trafficking in Nigeria into sharp focus. Child abduction is a rapidly escalating issue in the country, with several incidents and police operations revealing the existence of extensive trafficking networks. The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and the Human Rights Commission have emphasized the importance of following legal processes in child adoption to avert such human rights violations.