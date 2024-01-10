en English
Crime

Arrests Follow Clash at Brooklyn Synagogue Over Secret Tunnel

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
Arrests Follow Clash at Brooklyn Synagogue Over Secret Tunnel

At the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters, a historic synagogue in Brooklyn, New York, a clandestine underground tunnel sparked a violent clash between Hasidic Jewish men and New York Police Department (NYPD) officers, leading to multiple arrests. The incident, which evolved into a riotous scene with men tearing down wood paneling and flinging benches, stemmed from the discovery of the tunnel allegedly dug without authorization beneath the temple.

Confrontation Over Secret Tunnel

Described as ‘extremist students’ from the Hasidic community, the men defended the underpass fiercely against officers and construction workers assigned to fill it in. The tunnel, whose existence and purpose remain shrouded in mystery, posed a significant threat to the landmark’s foundation. Some reports suggest it may have been intended to reach an abandoned women’s mikvah, a ritual bath.

Legal Dispute and Community Outrage

The act of digging the illicit tunnel ignited a legal dispute over the complex’s ownership and sparked outrage within the Chabad community. Jewish leaders and officials from the Lubavitch movement expressed deep distress over the vandalism and unauthorized access to the synagogue. The incident has led to calls for action and strict measures to prevent future occurrences.

The Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

In the wake of the clash, the NYPD arrested at least 10 individuals, and charges are currently pending. The synagogue, now closed off, awaits further inspection to determine the full extent of the damage and the potential risk to the building’s structural integrity. Inquiries into the motivations behind the tunnel’s creation and the full context of the situation are ongoing.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

