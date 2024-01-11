Arrested CEO's Handwritten Note: A Dark Twist in Goa Murder Case

Bengaluru's tech landscape was shaken to its core as Suchana Seth, the CEO of Mindful AI Lab, was arrested in a chilling murder case. Seth is accused of killing her four-year-old son in a hotel room in Goa, a crime she vehemently denies. The case, which has gripped the nation's attention, takes a darker turn with the discovery of a handwritten note, possibly revealing Seth's state of mind and motives.

A Scrambled Note and a Shattered Family

During the ongoing investigation, Goa police stumbled upon a crumpled piece of tissue paper with a cryptic message, allegedly penned by Seth using her eyeliner. Investigators believe the note provides insights into Seth's looming custody battle with her estranged husband, Venkatraman PR. The couple, who married in 2010, faced marital difficulties after the birth of their son in 2019, leading to a prolonged separation and custody dispute.

The Crime Scene: A Service Apartment in Goa

Details of Seth's stay at the service apartment in Goa's Candolim area, where the alleged murder took place, are under scrutiny. The timeline reveals Seth checked in on January 6 and vacated on January 8. Forensic evidence, including two empty cough syrup bottles, suggests a possible premeditated act, raising questions about Seth's role in her son's death.

Arrest and Denial

Seth was apprehended in Karnataka's Chitradurga district, shockingly found in possession of her deceased son's body in a bag. Despite the mounting evidence, she denies any involvement in the crime and claims ignorance about the murderer's identity. To date, the investigation has involved recording statements from 15 individuals associated with the case and a meticulous examination of the crime scene.

In the midst of this grim saga, the contents of the note remain undisclosed to avoid jeopardizing the investigation. As the nation awaits justice, the cryptic note stands as a pivotal piece of evidence, potentially revealing the tortured psyche of a mother embroiled in a bitter custody battle.