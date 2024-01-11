Arrest of Stepmother Adds New Twist to San Antonio Double Homicide

The arrest of Myrta Romanos, the stepmother of 19-year-old murder suspect Christopher Preciado, has added another grim dimension to the double homicide case that shocked San Antonio. Romanos has been apprehended for her alleged involvement in the disposal of evidence related to the brutal murders of Savanah Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra. The victims were discovered dead from gunshot wounds inside a car on December 26, with Soto tragically pregnant and past her due date.

Charges and Allegations

Romanos now faces a slew of charges, including tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and altering or concealing evidence of a human corpse. Her arrest follows the earlier detention of her stepson Christopher and his biological father, Ramon Preciado, both of whom are dealing with similar charges. The trio’s involvement in the gruesome crime has left the community in shock, especially considering the family ties that bind the suspects.

Linking Evidence

Surveillance footage has proven instrumental in implicating Romanos in the crime, showing the woman at the scene. In addition, the firearm believed to be the murder weapon was recovered from their home, further cementing the case against them. The evidence paints a grim picture of a family allegedly involved in a horrific crime.

Underlying Motives

While the investigation is ongoing, authorities have suggested that the killings might have roots in a narcotics transaction. The drug-related angle, while not confirmed, adds an extra layer of complexity to the case. As it stands, no other suspects are being sought, and the Preciados are now awaiting indictment, with a court appearance scheduled for early February.

The shocking nature of this crime, coupled with the involvement of a family unit, has sent ripples through San Antonio and beyond. It’s a brutal reminder of the destructive impact of crime on families and communities. As the legal proceedings move forward, many will be watching to see how justice is meted out in this harrowing case.