en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Arrest of Stepmother Adds New Twist to San Antonio Double Homicide

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
Arrest of Stepmother Adds New Twist to San Antonio Double Homicide

The arrest of Myrta Romanos, the stepmother of 19-year-old murder suspect Christopher Preciado, has added another grim dimension to the double homicide case that shocked San Antonio. Romanos has been apprehended for her alleged involvement in the disposal of evidence related to the brutal murders of Savanah Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra. The victims were discovered dead from gunshot wounds inside a car on December 26, with Soto tragically pregnant and past her due date.

Charges and Allegations

Romanos now faces a slew of charges, including tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and altering or concealing evidence of a human corpse. Her arrest follows the earlier detention of her stepson Christopher and his biological father, Ramon Preciado, both of whom are dealing with similar charges. The trio’s involvement in the gruesome crime has left the community in shock, especially considering the family ties that bind the suspects.

Linking Evidence

Surveillance footage has proven instrumental in implicating Romanos in the crime, showing the woman at the scene. In addition, the firearm believed to be the murder weapon was recovered from their home, further cementing the case against them. The evidence paints a grim picture of a family allegedly involved in a horrific crime.

Underlying Motives

While the investigation is ongoing, authorities have suggested that the killings might have roots in a narcotics transaction. The drug-related angle, while not confirmed, adds an extra layer of complexity to the case. As it stands, no other suspects are being sought, and the Preciados are now awaiting indictment, with a court appearance scheduled for early February.

The shocking nature of this crime, coupled with the involvement of a family unit, has sent ripples through San Antonio and beyond. It’s a brutal reminder of the destructive impact of crime on families and communities. As the legal proceedings move forward, many will be watching to see how justice is meted out in this harrowing case.

0
Crime United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Sheriff Swanson Launches Billboard Campaign to Combat Human Trafficking in Michigan
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has launched a groundbreaking initiative in Michigan’s battle against human trafficking. The campaign involves the strategic placement of 62 digital billboards along major interstate highways across the state. These billboards will prominently display the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team’s (GHOST) logo and a provocative quote from Sheriff Swanson himself, aiming
Sheriff Swanson Launches Billboard Campaign to Combat Human Trafficking in Michigan
Driver Under Influence Sentenced for Cyclist's Death: A Harrowing Reminder of the Consequences of DUI
12 mins ago
Driver Under Influence Sentenced for Cyclist's Death: A Harrowing Reminder of the Consequences of DUI
Limestone County Law Enforcement Activities: A Chronicle of January 8, 2024
13 mins ago
Limestone County Law Enforcement Activities: A Chronicle of January 8, 2024
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
5 mins ago
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
Police Officer Assaulted during Arrest in Gillen, Suspect in Custody
10 mins ago
Police Officer Assaulted during Arrest in Gillen, Suspect in Custody
Ex-IT Company Owner Fined for Fraudulent Claims Under Socso’s Incentive Programme
11 mins ago
Ex-IT Company Owner Fined for Fraudulent Claims Under Socso’s Incentive Programme
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations
3 mins
High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
5 mins
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
8 mins
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
Albuquerque Calls for Reform in New Mexico's Capital Outlay Funding
9 mins
Albuquerque Calls for Reform in New Mexico's Capital Outlay Funding
Tigers Triumph: University of Missouri Wrestling Team Shuts Out Stanford
9 mins
Tigers Triumph: University of Missouri Wrestling Team Shuts Out Stanford
Tommi Davies: A Rising Cricket Star Embarks on Somerset U15 Sri Lanka Tour
10 mins
Tommi Davies: A Rising Cricket Star Embarks on Somerset U15 Sri Lanka Tour
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
11 mins
IIT Roorkee Hosts Workshop on Chronic Diseases Among Women
Karnataka Calls for Fresh Survey of Lok Sabha Candidates Amid Dissatisfaction with Initial Reports
11 mins
Karnataka Calls for Fresh Survey of Lok Sabha Candidates Amid Dissatisfaction with Initial Reports
South African and Indian Football Teams to Clash in 'Connect Tournament'
13 mins
South African and Indian Football Teams to Clash in 'Connect Tournament'
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app