Crime

Arrest Made in Porirua After Shooting Incident – Police Investigation Underway

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:56 am EST
Arrest Made in Porirua After Shooting Incident – Police Investigation Underway

In a significant development in a Porirua shooting case, a 55-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody on Friday. The arrest followed a shooting incident believed to have occurred in Porirua, New Zealand, resulting in a man being hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Shooting Incident and Investigation

The victim presented himself at a local hospital on Thursday, where he underwent surgery and is currently reported to be in a stable condition, according to Detective Inspector Haley Ryan. The police believe the victim and the alleged shooter, both residents of Porirua, are acquainted with each other.

Following the shooting, police executed a search warrant at a Porirua residence, which led to the arrest of the 55-year-old man. Charges against the man are anticipated, and the police are continuing their investigation.

Increased Police Presence and Public Assistance

As the investigation continues, the police have advised the local community to expect an increased law enforcement presence. They have also urged the public to assist in the investigation by providing any relevant information. The public can relay such information by contacting the police using the specified hotline numbers or websites.

Other Incidents and Information

Separately, over 150 road signs have been vandalized or damaged in the Malvern area. A large fire on State Highway 1 has been mostly contained. Multiple burglaries occurred on a single street, and a man has been charged for injuring a road worker in Waikato. The police have also referenced an incident from March 2018 involving a man shot by police while wielding a machete.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

