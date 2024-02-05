Arrest Made in Ongoing Manhunt for Clapham Alkali Attacker Abdul Ezedi

In a significant development in an ongoing manhunt, a man has been taken into custody on suspicion of aiding Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, the alleged Clapham alkali attacker who is currently at large. This individual is believed to have played a role in helping Ezedi evade law enforcement following the attack.

Arrest Marks Progress in Manhunt

The arrested man was brought into a south London police station for questioning before being released on bail. While specific details about the arrested individual remain undisclosed, his arrest indicates progress in the manhunt for Ezedi, who is considered a dangerous individual.

Investigative Efforts Intensify

As part of their ongoing efforts to locate Ezedi, police are tracking his bank card and examining new CCTV images. They are also investigating his relationship with the victim and her children. Ezedi's mobile phone has been recovered, providing another potential lead for investigators. The manhunt for Ezedi continues to be a large-scale operation, with hundreds of officers involved.

Public Urged to Assist in Investigation

Police have urged the public to assist in their investigation. A reward of £20,000 has been offered for information leading to Ezedi’s arrest. The police are actively tracking Ezedi's movements with the assistance of a highly skilled team and support from various law enforcement agencies across the UK, reinforcing the seriousness of the case and the determination to bring Ezedi to justice.