Arrest Made in Long-Unresolved Disappearance of Amanda Dean: A Mother's Tragic Story

In a chilling turn of events, Frederick Reer, a man from Huron County, was arrested on Friday in connection with the long-unsolved 2017 disappearance of Amanda Dean, a local mother. Reer now faces grave charges, including murder, gross abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

Advertisment

A Mother's Disappearance

Amanda Dean, a beloved mother and cherished member of the Huron County community, vanished without a trace on July 11, 2017. Her last known communication was a heartrending text message to her sister, expressing her intent to leave her abusive live-in boyfriend. When her family reported her missing, their worst fears had just begun to surface.

A Case Reopened

Advertisment

Initially, the Huron County Sheriff's Office closed the missing persons case, claiming Amanda was in a safe house. However, as time wore on and no word came from Amanda, her family refused to accept this explanation. Their relentless pursuit of the truth led to the reopening of the case in late 2022.

The Search for Answers

In November 2023, investigators executed a search warrant at a home outside a small Huron County town, a significant turning point in the case. The search yielded crucial evidence, leading to the secret indictment and subsequent arrest of Frederick Reer by a BCI agent on February 9, 2024.

Advertisment

As Amanda's family waits for justice, they expressed their deep gratitude towards the Ohio Attorney General's Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation for their tireless work on the case. Reer is currently being held in the Huron County Jail, with his arraignment scheduled for Monday, February 12, 2024, in the Huron County Common Pleas Court.

The haunting disappearance of Amanda Dean has left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew her. As the case unfolds, the community continues to rally behind Amanda's family, seeking solace and closure in the face of unimaginable tragedy.

The arrest of Frederick Reer brings forth an opportunity for justice, a small glimmer of hope amidst the sorrow. As the legal proceedings continue, the family and friends of Amanda Dean remain steadfast in their pursuit of the truth, refusing to let her memory fade into the shadows.