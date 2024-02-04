Arrest Made in LA Dognapping Case; Pet Owner Clung to Getaway Car

21-year-old Sadie Slater was apprehended in Inglewood, California, by the Los Angeles Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, two weeks following a dognapping incident that unfolded on January 18 in Los Angeles. Slater is now facing charges of robbery with her bail pinned at $70,000.

Grasping at Straws, Clinging to Windshield Wipers

The audacious theft of a French Bulldog named Onyx led to the owner, Ali Zacharias, clutching onto the hood of the getaway car in an attempt to stop the crime. The incident was sparked when Zacharias, enjoying an outdoor lunch at a Whole Foods market, found Onyx missing. Spotting a woman, now identified as Slater, holding Onyx and preparing to leave in a vehicle, Zacharias approached under the assumption of a misunderstanding. The situation escalated rapidly as the car ploughed into her, leading to a desperate clutch onto the windshield wipers as the car sped off. Zacharias was thrown off the vehicle a few blocks away, nursing cuts and bruises.

A Dramatic Chase, A Narrow Escape

The incident triggered a police chase, but the suspects initially evaded capture. The dognapping was executed by three women and one man, with the male driver still remaining elusive. After Slater's arrest, the search for the male accomplice is ongoing. The fate of Onyx remains uncertain, as it is unclear whether the canine has been found or returned to Zacharias.

High-Stakes Crime in Broad Daylight

The brazen mid-day dognapping and the lengths to which a pet-owner was compelled to go to protect her pet highlight the alarming rise in pet thefts. With Slater now behind bars, the spotlight is on law enforcement as they continue their search for the remaining suspect.