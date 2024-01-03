en English
Crime

Arrest Made in Dianne Sturdivant Davis Murder Case, Investigations Continue

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
Arrest Made in Dianne Sturdivant Davis Murder Case, Investigations Continue

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has apprehended 26-year-old Jeremy James Kordell Thrasher in relation to the murder of 64-year-old Dianne Sturdivant Davis. The incident, which took place four months ago, culminated in the unfortunate demise of Davis, with Thrasher now facing charges of murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy. Thrasher has been incarcerated in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center as investigations continue. He is slated for a court appearance on Wednesday.

Arrest in Connection with Hidden Valley Murder

Thrasher’s arrest stems from the brutal murder of Dianne Davis in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood. Alongside another yet-to-be-apprehended accomplice, Thrasher allegedly ended Davis’s life and subsequently made away with her 2019 Nissan Rogue. In addition to murder, Thrasher is also indicted with conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon, and he is currently held without bond in the Mecklenburg County Jail. The search continues for the second suspect involved in this heinous crime.

The Case of Dianne Sturdivant Davis

The tragic incident involving Dianne Sturdivant Davis occurred at a condominium complex in northeast Charlotte on September 2, 2023. Shortly after, on September 29, Thrasher was detained as a state inmate in Mecklenburg County Jail. However, he was released on December 11, only to be apprehended again in connection to Davis’s murder.

Continuing Investigation and Call for Information

In the aftermath of the fatal confrontation between two men and 64-year-old Dianne Davis on Orchard Trace Lane last fall, Thrasher, one of the suspects, has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy. The stolen vehicle, belonging to Davis, was later implicated in the robbery of a cellphone store and a Subway restaurant in Gastonia. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department appeals to anyone with information to come forward as they continue their investigations.

Crime
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

