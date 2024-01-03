Arrest Made in Dianne Sturdivant Davis Murder Case, Investigations Continue

Arrest in Connection with Hidden Valley Murder

The Case of Dianne Sturdivant Davis

Continuing Investigation and Call for Information

In the aftermath of the fatal confrontation between two men and 64-year-old Dianne Davis on Orchard Trace Lane last fall, Thrasher, one of the suspects, has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy. The stolen vehicle, belonging to Davis, was later implicated in the robbery of a cellphone store and a Subway restaurant in Gastonia. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department appeals to anyone with information to come forward as they continue their investigations.