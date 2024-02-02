Arrest Made in 2017 Double Homicide of Hill Brothers

On a regular Wednesday in Columbus, the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team captured 30-year-old Brian Banks on the 900 block of John H. Herrick Drive. Banks now faces charges related to a cold case that shook the city back in 2017. The victims were two brothers, Je'Vohn Hill, 27, and Jeronn Hill, 26. The incident, dated March 10, 2017, still echoes in the minds of those who knew the brothers and the North Linden community.

The Night of the Incident

That unfortunate night, Columbus police received calls about a disturbance involving crying and screaming from a residence on the 3100 block of Maize Road in North Linden. Upon their arrival, officers were met with a horrifying sight. The Hill brothers lay lifeless, both having sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The brothers were pronounced dead at the scene, marking a tragic end to their lives.

Charges Against Brian Banks

Brian Banks, now in the grip of law enforcement, faces severe charges. He is accused of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault. These charges link him directly to the fatal incident that claimed the lives of the Hill brothers. The severity of the charges reflects the heinousness of the crime, a double homicide that has left a permanent scar on a family and a community.

What's Next for Banks?

Following his arrest, Banks is currently being held at the Franklin County jail. His future now lies in the hands of the Franklin County Common Pleas Court. As of now, the date for his first court appearance has not been determined. As the case progresses, the residents of Columbus, and especially North Linden, will be watching closely, hoping for justice for the Hill brothers, whose lives were cut short almost seven years ago.