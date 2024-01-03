Arrest in Youngstown: Theft, Attempted ATM Robbery and a High-Stakes Chase

In the pre-dawn darkness of a Tuesday morning, a scenario of high stakes unfolded in the heart of Youngstown.

A crime spree involving vehicle thefts and an attempted ATM heist came to an abrupt end, thanks to the prompt actions of state troopers, officers from the Youngstown Police Department, and a vigilant vehicle owner.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Campbell resident, Abdliezel Hassen, found himself ensnared, and his freedom stripped away, near Simon Road, in the vicinity of Lake Park Cemetery.

Disrupted Heist and Stolen Vans

The incident was set in motion when the Canfield Post of the Highway Patrol received an alert to be on the lookout for two stolen vans from Trumbull County.

The trail of one of these stolen vehicles led them to an ATM on East Midlothian Boulevard, a place that had recently become the stage for an attempted robbery. As the troopers arrived, they chanced upon individuals trying to break into the ATM. Among them was one of the stolen vans, its illicit journey coming to an unceremonious halt.

A Suspect Apprehended

Faced with the sudden arrival of law enforcement, three individuals took to their heels. However, Hassen wasn’t as fast or as lucky. The troopers caught him, but his accomplices, one from Youngstown and another from Campbell, vanished into the night.

Their identities remain unknown, their faces hidden behind the shroud of anonymity. A handsaw left behind at the ATM bore mute testimony to the robbery attempt.

Unresolved Threads

Meanwhile, the second stolen van reappeared on Eddie Street, on the city’s West Side. As of Tuesday afternoon, Hassen, despite his arrest, had not been officially charged in the Youngstown Municipal Court records.

Nor was he found within the confines of the Mahoning County jail. The charges of theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of criminal tools hang like a sword over Hassen’s head, but their final strike is yet to come. The Youngstown Police Department continues its pursuit of justice, with the investigation still ongoing.