Aron Mifsud Bonnici in Spotlight over Suspicious Million Euro Transfers

Maltese lawyer, Aron Mifsud Bonnici, is under the microscope for dubious money transfers amounting to €1.4 million to XNT Limited, a Malta-based investment company. The magnitude of these money transfers which began in the summer of 2020, have raised eyebrows, given Mifsud Bonnici’s expected financial capacity, sparking concerns of tax evasion and money laundering.

Unaccounted Wealth and Suspected Corruption

Scrutiny of Mifsud Bonnici’s financial activities gained momentum due to his past roles within government entities and extensive connections with former Minister Konrad Mizzi, who stepped down amid corruption allegations in 2019. A deep dive into Mifsud Bonnici’s bank accounts unveiled a stark discrepancy between his declared income of €680,000 and the staggering €2.4 million received between 2016 and 2019.

Denial and Defence

Mifsud Bonnici maintains that the funds originated from declared earnings and taxed dividends, arguing that all expenses should be taken into account prior to income declaration. He vehemently denies any wrongdoing, a sentiment echoed by XNT Limited, the investment firm implicated in the transactions. Interestingly, this firm had previously been penalised for lax anti-money laundering controls, a fine they later successfully appealed against.

Further Investigations and Links to High-Profile Murder

In 2022, Mifsud Bonnici found himself under investigation again, this time for cryptocurrency transfers to murder suspect Yorgen Fenech. Fenech is charged with the assassination of renowned journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and has been implicated in corruption dealings with Mizzi. Both Mifsud Bonnici and Fenech firmly deny any wrongdoing. During Mizzi’s tenure, Mifsud Bonnici acted as a legal advisor on the contentious Vitals Global Healthcare contract and held positions within key government entities, including Enemalta.