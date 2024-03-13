Army Major, Jawans Attacked in Punjab Dhaba Dispute Over Payment Method; Two Arrested

On the night of March 11, an Army Major and 16 jawans were allegedly attacked by the owner and staff of a dhaba on the Manali-Ropar road in Punjab during a heated dispute over the payment method for their meal. This confrontation led to serious injuries for the Major and several jawans, sparking a police investigation that resulted in the arrest of two individuals involved in the brutal altercation.

Incident Details and Immediate Response

According to police reports, the altercation began when the dhaba owner refused to accept payment through UPI, demanding cash instead to evade taxes. Despite the soldiers settling the bill online, the owner's insistence on cash payment escalated tensions, culminating in a violent attack involving 30-35 individuals armed with lathis, sticks, and iron rods. The Major, severely injured and unconscious, was rushed to Civil Hospital Ropar by his team for urgent medical care. The incident has led to increased scrutiny over the safety of military personnel in civilian areas and the importance of accepting digital payments.

Legal Proceedings and Arrests

Following the attack, the Kiratpur Sahib police station filed an FIR, charging the assailants with multiple offenses, including attempt to murder and rioting. SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana of Ropar confirmed the arrests of two accused, identified as Rajneesh alias Himanshu and Tanay, while efforts to apprehend the dhaba owner and other participants continue. The police are utilizing CCTV footage to identify and track down the remaining suspects, highlighting the role of technology in modern law enforcement.

Broader Implications of the Incident

This incident raises significant concerns about the safety of armed forces personnel outside their duty areas and highlights the challenges faced in the adoption of digital payment methods across all sectors of the economy. As investigations proceed, this case serves as a poignant reminder of the tensions that can arise from resistance to technology adoption and the potential dangers service members face, even off the battlefield.

The attack on Major Sachin Singh Kuntal and his jawans is not just an isolated criminal act; it reflects broader societal issues, including the need for greater acceptance of digital payment systems and enhanced measures to ensure the safety of our armed forces personnel, even when they are not on duty. As the community and the nation reflect on this incident, the hope is for a future where respect for the military and advancements in technology go hand in hand, ensuring such unfortunate incidents are a thing of the past.