Armenian Businessman Faces Extradition from Russia Over Alleged Money Laundering

Armenia's Prosecutor General's Office has formally sought the extradition of businessman Karen Vanetsyan from Russia for charges of money laundering. This move follows the public criminal prosecution initiated against Vanetsyan on November 1, 2023. Investigations have uncovered that Vanetsyan, who holds dual citizenship of Switzerland and Armenia, had employed a non-resident Armenian organization registered in Cyprus to acquire 12.5% of the shares of Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine.

Alleged Money Laundering Operation

These shares were allegedly procured illicitly by Mikayel Minasyan, the former Armenian Ambassador to the Holy See. Vanetsyan is accused of laundering these shares, valued at around 14 billion 526 million 300 thousand Armenian drams, thereby giving them the semblance of being legally obtained property.

Legal Proceedings and Arrest Reports

As the investigation progressed, Vanetsyan's whereabouts became uncertain, prompting a court motion for his detention. In the midst of these developments, reports surfaced of Vanetsyan's arrest in Moscow. However, these claims have been refuted by Vanetsyan's legal team, asserting that the businessman has not been detained. The Armenian Prosecutor General's Office has yet to confirm these arrest reports.