en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Armenia

Armen Grigoryan’s Posthumous Verdict: A Cautionary Tale in the Fight Against Fake News

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Armen Grigoryan’s Posthumous Verdict: A Cautionary Tale in the Fight Against Fake News

In a world rife with misinformation, the role of news professionals in verifying information before propagating it has never been more critical. The case of Armen Grigoryan, a 57-year-old entertainment producer in Armenia, stands as a stark reminder of the immense responsibility that comes with the power to influence public opinion.

The Case of Armen Grigoryan

Known for his critical stance against the Armenian authorities, Grigoryan was arrested and jailed in May 2022 for a statement he made a year prior. He alleged that some supporters of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have Turkish blood, a claim that was interpreted as ‘inciting ethnic hostility.’ Charges of this nature had been previously made against individuals disparaging ethnic groups in Armenia, but this marked the first case against an Armenian for comments about fellow Armenians.

A Posthumous Verdict

Two months into his trial, Grigoryan collapsed and died from a brain aneurysm or stroke. Normally, trials in Armenia are discontinued if the defendant dies. However, Grigoryan’s family chose to continue the trial, seeking to clear his name posthumously. Despite inconsistencies in testimonies and expert opinion suggesting Grigoryan’s words did not incite inter-ethnic hostility, a judge found him guilty 17 months after his death.

The Fight for Justice Continues

Grigoryan’s family, undeterred by the verdict, plans to appeal the decision. They are prepared to take the case to higher courts, even considering the European Court of Human Rights if necessary. This determination mirrors the broader struggle against the spread of fake news and the quest for truth in a world increasingly clouded by misinformation.

0
Armenia Crime Human Rights
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Art and Altruism: AMAA Fundraiser Supports Displaced Families of Artsakh

By BNN Correspondents

Young Diasporans Serve their Homeland through Paros Foundation's Program

By Momen Zellmi

'Armenian Melodies' Float Wins Grand Marshal Award at 135th Tournament of Roses

By BNN Correspondents

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Pledges Support for Armenia and Artsakh Amidst Territorial Disputes

By Momen Zellmi

Armenia's State Television Omits Church Leader's New Year Address Amid ...
@Armenia · 8 hours
Armenia's State Television Omits Church Leader's New Year Address Amid ...
heart comment 0
Neo-Nazi March in Yerevan: Controversial Legacy of Garegin Nzhdeh

By Momen Zellmi

Neo-Nazi March in Yerevan: Controversial Legacy of Garegin Nzhdeh
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Armenian Community Fights Against Luxury Hotel Project in East Jerusalem

By Momen Zellmi

Armenian Community Fights Against Luxury Hotel Project in East Jerusalem
Armenian Community in East Jerusalem Fights to Protect Ancestral Land

By Momen Zellmi

Armenian Community in East Jerusalem Fights to Protect Ancestral Land
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Utah's Men's Basketball Team Eyes Top-25 Ranking Amidst Successful Season
8 seconds
University of Utah's Men's Basketball Team Eyes Top-25 Ranking Amidst Successful Season
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
13 seconds
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdown
16 seconds
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdown
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
22 seconds
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
Alabama's Holmon Wiggins Joins Texas A&M as Wide Receivers Coach
27 seconds
Alabama's Holmon Wiggins Joins Texas A&M as Wide Receivers Coach
Big Ten Honors Jahmir Young, MacKenzie Mgbako with Weekly Basketball Awards
43 seconds
Big Ten Honors Jahmir Young, MacKenzie Mgbako with Weekly Basketball Awards
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
48 seconds
Missoula Welcomes MARS: An Inclusive Initiative for Adaptive Sports
Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis
49 seconds
Saint Thomas Tommies vs Idaho Vandals: An In-Depth Pre-Game Analysis
St. Rose's Girls Basketball Team Notches Commanding Victory Over No. 16 Rumson-Fair Haven
50 seconds
St. Rose's Girls Basketball Team Notches Commanding Victory Over No. 16 Rumson-Fair Haven
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
13 seconds
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
48 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app