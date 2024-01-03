Armen Grigoryan’s Posthumous Verdict: A Cautionary Tale in the Fight Against Fake News

In a world rife with misinformation, the role of news professionals in verifying information before propagating it has never been more critical. The case of Armen Grigoryan, a 57-year-old entertainment producer in Armenia, stands as a stark reminder of the immense responsibility that comes with the power to influence public opinion.

The Case of Armen Grigoryan

Known for his critical stance against the Armenian authorities, Grigoryan was arrested and jailed in May 2022 for a statement he made a year prior. He alleged that some supporters of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have Turkish blood, a claim that was interpreted as ‘inciting ethnic hostility.’ Charges of this nature had been previously made against individuals disparaging ethnic groups in Armenia, but this marked the first case against an Armenian for comments about fellow Armenians.

A Posthumous Verdict

Two months into his trial, Grigoryan collapsed and died from a brain aneurysm or stroke. Normally, trials in Armenia are discontinued if the defendant dies. However, Grigoryan’s family chose to continue the trial, seeking to clear his name posthumously. Despite inconsistencies in testimonies and expert opinion suggesting Grigoryan’s words did not incite inter-ethnic hostility, a judge found him guilty 17 months after his death.

The Fight for Justice Continues

Grigoryan’s family, undeterred by the verdict, plans to appeal the decision. They are prepared to take the case to higher courts, even considering the European Court of Human Rights if necessary. This determination mirrors the broader struggle against the spread of fake news and the quest for truth in a world increasingly clouded by misinformation.