en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Armed Woman Shot Dead by LAPD in Los Angeles

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:05 pm EST
Armed Woman Shot Dead by LAPD in Los Angeles

In a harrowing incident that unfolded in Los Angeles, a 63-year-old woman, identified as Lisa Davis, was shot and killed by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The incident occurred when firefighters responding to a fire at Davis’ residence were accosted by an armed Davis, prompting them to retreat and call for law enforcement backup.

LAPD’s Encounter with the Armed Woman

On arrival, the LAPD found Davis in the backyard of the burning house, wielding a firearm. Despite their attempts to defuse the volatile situation, Davis refused to lower her weapon.

The tension escalated when she pointed the shotgun at the officers, leaving them with no alternative but to open fire.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. The LAPD’s Force Investigation Division has since launched a probe into the use of lethal force.

0
Crime United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Former Nurse Heroically Rescues Woman After New Year's Day Vehicular Accident

By Geeta Pillai

Hunt for Gunpoint Rape Suspect in Nashville Intensifies

By Muhammad Jawad

Lagos Man Accused of N20 Million Fraud Pleads Not Guilty

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Horrifying Crime in Quiroga: Man Arrested for Carrying Sister's Decapitated Head

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Teenager Fatally Stabbed at Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve ...
@Crime · 1 hour
Teenager Fatally Stabbed at Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Mobile Police Officer Murdered in Adamawa

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

New Year's Day Tragedy: Mobile Police Officer Murdered in Adamawa
Drama Unfolds: The Post Office Scandal and Its Impact on Sub Postmasters

By Geeta Pillai

Drama Unfolds: The Post Office Scandal and Its Impact on Sub Postmasters
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Ian Ziering Involved in New Year’s Eve Street Brawl

By BNN Correspondents

'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Ian Ziering Involved in New Year's Eve Street Brawl
David Schwimmer Condemns Skepticism over Hamas’ Sexual Violence Reports

By Justice Nwafor

David Schwimmer Condemns Skepticism over Hamas' Sexual Violence Reports
Latest Headlines
World News
United Cup Quarter-Finals: Poland, Australia, France, and Norway Secure Advancements
38 mins
United Cup Quarter-Finals: Poland, Australia, France, and Norway Secure Advancements
South Korea, US to Bolster Extended Deterrence Regime in Response to North Korea Threats
45 mins
South Korea, US to Bolster Extended Deterrence Regime in Response to North Korea Threats
The Echoes of Apartheid: Israel's Policies and the Fragmentation of the West Bank
48 mins
The Echoes of Apartheid: Israel's Policies and the Fragmentation of the West Bank
Kenyan President William Ruto Criticizes Opposition in New Year's Speech
52 mins
Kenyan President William Ruto Criticizes Opposition in New Year's Speech
2024 Presidential Race: Trump's Eligibility Under Scrutiny Amid Legal Challenges
54 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Trump's Eligibility Under Scrutiny Amid Legal Challenges
Former Scottish Minister, Alex Salmond, Gifted Piece of Stone of Scone
55 mins
Former Scottish Minister, Alex Salmond, Gifted Piece of Stone of Scone
Wangphu Community Calls for Responsive Governance Amid Neglect
1 hour
Wangphu Community Calls for Responsive Governance Amid Neglect
First Baby of 2024 Born at Guelph General Hospital
1 hour
First Baby of 2024 Born at Guelph General Hospital
New Year's Day Fracas at the Philadelphia Mummers Parade Sparks Debate
1 hour
New Year's Day Fracas at the Philadelphia Mummers Parade Sparks Debate
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
5 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
5 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
5 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
6 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
6 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
6 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
6 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app