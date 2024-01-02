Armed Woman Shot Dead by LAPD in Los Angeles

In a harrowing incident that unfolded in Los Angeles, a 63-year-old woman, identified as Lisa Davis, was shot and killed by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The incident occurred when firefighters responding to a fire at Davis’ residence were accosted by an armed Davis, prompting them to retreat and call for law enforcement backup.

LAPD’s Encounter with the Armed Woman

On arrival, the LAPD found Davis in the backyard of the burning house, wielding a firearm. Despite their attempts to defuse the volatile situation, Davis refused to lower her weapon.

The tension escalated when she pointed the shotgun at the officers, leaving them with no alternative but to open fire.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. The LAPD’s Force Investigation Division has since launched a probe into the use of lethal force.