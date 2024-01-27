Armed Security Cover for Saurav Ray, Director of Defence Estates, Amid Safety Threats

In a recent development, Saurav Ray, the esteemed director of Defence Estates in the Southern Command, has been endowed with an armed security cover by the Pune city police. Recognizing the potential risks to his safety, Ray sought assistance from the police. Following his appeal, an intricate assessment of his situation was conducted by Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr and his team, resulting in the conclusion that his sensitive position coupled with the threat perceptions indeed necessitated protection.

Unveiling the Threats: Actions against Fraudulent Bungalow Sales

The threats to Ray's security surfaced in the aftermath of his decisive actions against the fraudulent sale of bungalows within the Pune Cantonment area. His firm stand against corruption saw him seal these properties, thereby halting illicit activities worth an estimated ₹350 crore. These revelations and the subsequent actions taken by Ray have undoubtedly ruffled feathers, causing ripples that have now reached his personal safety.

Ensuring Security: An Armed Constable at Ray's Disposal

In response to these concerns, an armed police constable was appointed five days ago to safeguard Ray. The constable, who will accompany Ray at all times, will be clad in plain clothes as part of a strategy to ensure discretion. This move translates to a 24/7 security cover for Ray, a testament to the gravity of the situation.

Ray: A Beacon of Integrity in the Defence Estates

Saurav Ray, a 1994 batch IDES officer, has always been known for his integrity and dedication. His additional security is a reflection of the threat perception associated with his handling of the defence bungalows sealing case. Yet, the escalation of this situation serves as a stark reminder of the risks that come with standing up against corruption and reinforces the necessity for protection for those who dare to challenge the status quo.