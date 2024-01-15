Armed Robbery at Winston-Salem Dollar General Store; Police Seek Information

As Monday dawned in Winston-Salem, the tranquility was shattered by an armed robbery at the local Dollar General store located at 2981 S. Main St. The incident, which took place around 9:30 a.m., was reported to the Winston-Salem Police Department who responded swiftly following a disturbance call.

Robbed at Gunpoint

The employees of the store found themselves in a terrifying situation as they were robbed at gunpoint. The details of the event are still being pieced together by the police, but it is clear that this was a serious incident that has left the store staff shaken.

A Subject of Interest

Through their diligent work, the police have identified a subject of interest linked to the investigation. However, in the interests of preserving the integrity of the ongoing inquiry, they have withheld the individual's identity from the public.

Seeking Public's Help

The authorities are not standing still. They are actively seeking information and have encouraged anyone with knowledge regarding the incident to step forward. Citizens can contact the police at (336) 773-7700 or reach out to CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. The investigation into the robbery is ongoing and further details are expected to be released as they become available.