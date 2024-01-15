Armed Robbery at South Bay 7-Eleven: Suspect on the Loose

The quiet of a Sunday afternoon was shattered when an unidentified male suspect, estimated to be in his 30s or 40s, engaged in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the South Bay area of San Diego. The incident, which took place around 4:07 p.m., saw the suspect brandishing a knife within the confines of the store located in the 2500 block of Coronado Avenue.

Robber’s Description and Escape

As per eyewitness accounts, the suspect was seen wearing a backwards baseball cap, khaki pants, and a grey shirt. Despite the undeniable threat posed by the knife-wielding suspect, no injuries were reported from the scene. Post the robbery, the suspect made a successful escape and was last spotted heading east on Coronado Avenue.

Investigation Underway

The San Diego Police Department has taken up the case and is actively searching for the suspect. However, they have refrained from disclosing any specifics regarding the items that were stolen during the armed robbery. The incident has left the local community in shock and heightened the sense of urgency for the authorities to apprehend the suspect.

Appeal for Information

The San Diego Police Department has urged anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to come forward. The safety and security of the community depend on swift action and cooperation from its members. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of crime and the constant vigilance required to maintain public safety.