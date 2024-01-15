en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Armed Robbery at South Bay 7-Eleven: Suspect on the Loose

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Armed Robbery at South Bay 7-Eleven: Suspect on the Loose

The quiet of a Sunday afternoon was shattered when an unidentified male suspect, estimated to be in his 30s or 40s, engaged in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the South Bay area of San Diego. The incident, which took place around 4:07 p.m., saw the suspect brandishing a knife within the confines of the store located in the 2500 block of Coronado Avenue.

Robber’s Description and Escape

As per eyewitness accounts, the suspect was seen wearing a backwards baseball cap, khaki pants, and a grey shirt. Despite the undeniable threat posed by the knife-wielding suspect, no injuries were reported from the scene. Post the robbery, the suspect made a successful escape and was last spotted heading east on Coronado Avenue.

Investigation Underway

The San Diego Police Department has taken up the case and is actively searching for the suspect. However, they have refrained from disclosing any specifics regarding the items that were stolen during the armed robbery. The incident has left the local community in shock and heightened the sense of urgency for the authorities to apprehend the suspect.

Appeal for Information

The San Diego Police Department has urged anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to come forward. The safety and security of the community depend on swift action and cooperation from its members. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of crime and the constant vigilance required to maintain public safety.

0
Crime United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
37 seconds ago
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
In the heart of Telangana, a quiet village named Gantaravpally in Peddakottapally mandal of Kollapur constituency was visited by a significant political figure on Sunday. The visit was marked by sympathy, support, and a strong call for justice. KT Rama Rao, the Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), visited the home of a
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
Justice Misguided: Thai Man Wrongfully Arrested for Wife's Murder
11 mins ago
Justice Misguided: Thai Man Wrongfully Arrested for Wife's Murder
Former Male Escort 'Vitality King' Denies Money Laundering Accusations
11 mins ago
Former Male Escort 'Vitality King' Denies Money Laundering Accusations
Melbourne Man Pleads Guilty to Arson Attacks: Claims Directives from Motorcycle Gang
46 seconds ago
Melbourne Man Pleads Guilty to Arson Attacks: Claims Directives from Motorcycle Gang
Lagos Police Commissioner Declares: No Phone Searches by Officers
1 min ago
Lagos Police Commissioner Declares: No Phone Searches by Officers
Grimsby Robber and Assaulter, Ashley Bracey, Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Prison
11 mins ago
Grimsby Robber and Assaulter, Ashley Bracey, Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Prison
Latest Headlines
World News
West End Protests: A Community United Against Ageas Bowl Development
24 seconds
West End Protests: A Community United Against Ageas Bowl Development
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
37 seconds
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Sekmai, Imphal on Its Second Day
40 seconds
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Sekmai, Imphal on Its Second Day
Democrats Eye Texas and Florida for Senate Control
42 seconds
Democrats Eye Texas and Florida for Senate Control
Labour Party Poised for Victory in UK Election: Blair's Centrist Legacy Revisited
44 seconds
Labour Party Poised for Victory in UK Election: Blair's Centrist Legacy Revisited
Kevin Nash Names Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman, and Freddie Blassie as the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Managers
48 seconds
Kevin Nash Names Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman, and Freddie Blassie as the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Managers
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley
51 seconds
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley
Nikki Haley Denies Vice Presidential Ambitions Amidst Tense Republican Atmosphere
1 min
Nikki Haley Denies Vice Presidential Ambitions Amidst Tense Republican Atmosphere
Rumors of a Disney-Themed Maternity Ward Spark Widespread Interest
2 mins
Rumors of a Disney-Themed Maternity Ward Spark Widespread Interest
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
48 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app