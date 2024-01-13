Armed Robbery at Milford Grocery Store: Police Seek Public Assistance

In a shocking turn of events, an armed robbery took place at the Aroma Brazil grocery store located at 2 Beach St in Milford on Tuesday night. The incident occurred around 9 p.m., with two masked and hooded men wielding handguns making their move. These miscreants held the store employees at gunpoint, demanding and successfully making away with a substantial sum of money.

Details of the Crime

Surveillance cameras inside the store captured the entire ordeal. The footage revealed one of the suspects taking money from the cash register and ordering an employee to fill a bag with cash. Simultaneously, the other suspect can be seen dragging a grocery worker towards a back door. Their faces concealed by masks and hoods, they made sure to leave no trace of their identities.

The Getaway

Post the robbery, the suspects were seen making a swift exit in a gray Dodge Durango SUV. The vehicle, believed to be a model from the years 2011 to 2013, served as their getaway car, helping them escape the scene promptly before the police could arrive.

Call for Public Assistance

In an attempt to nab these criminals, the Milford Police Department has made the surveillance footage public. The decision is a strategic move to solicit assistance from the public in identifying the perpetrators, the getaway driver, and the vehicle. The department has also provided a confidential tip line and an email for anyone with potentially valuable information to come forward.