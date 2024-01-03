en English
Crime

Police Seek Public Help Finding Hanover Citgo Armed Robbers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
Police Seek Public Help Finding Hanover Citgo Armed Robbers

In the early hours of dawn, an otherwise quiet gas station in Hanover, Anne Arundel County, became the scene of an armed robbery. The Citgo gas station, situated at 7500 Ridge Road, fell prey to the audacious act of two unidentified men who, wielding a handgun, coerced the station’s clerk into relinquishing the cash at hand.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. the Anne Arundel County Police were alerted to the incident. The report detailed a scenario where two men, their identities obscured behind full-face masks, threatened the cashier with a handgun. In compliance with their demands, the clerk opened the cash register, allowing the robbers to abscond with an undisclosed sum of money.

The Getaway

Once their illicit task was completed, the duo made their escape on foot. Despite the immediate response from law enforcement, the suspects managed to evade capture, disappearing into the early morning darkness. The police force quickly instigated a search, but as of yet, the suspects remain at large.

Witnesses described the suspects as two Black men. The taller of the two was attired in all-black clothing, while the other, slightly shorter individual, was identified as the one brandishing the black handgun. The full-face masks they employed, however, have made identification a significant challenge for the investigators.

Call to the Public

The Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively pursuing the case. In their quest for justice, they are reaching out to the public for assistance. They request anyone with information regarding the crime to make direct contact with them at 410-222-4720. Alternatively, individuals can use the Tip Line, 410-222-4700, to provide information anonymously.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

