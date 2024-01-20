Armed Robbery at Duluth Walgreens: Police Seek Public Assistance

The night of January 16th painted an unsettling scene at the Walgreens store on Kenwood Avenue, Duluth, when an armed robbery unfolded. As the clock struck approximately 9:45 p.m., employees found themselves face-to-face with an individual wielding a firearm and demanding money.

The Duluth Police Department, alerted to the incident, rushed to the scene. However, the suspect had already fled on foot, leaving behind a store void of its usual tranquility. An undisclosed amount of cash was absent, taken by the perpetrator. It was a close call, but there were no reported injuries during the incident.

Despite immediate efforts from the police, the suspect slipped through their net. The investigation did not end there. The officers turned to the store's security footage, hoping for a clear enough image of the suspect. Their diligence paid off when the footage revealed the suspect in detail. Described as wearing a black face mask, plaid jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and black gloves, the suspect's identity remained an enigma with only a small portion of their face visible.

In a bid to hasten the identification process, the Duluth Police Department took to social media. They released images of the suspect, snapshots from the store's security cameras. The move was not only to trace the suspect but also to warn the public of the potential danger. Authorities are now seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspect. They are encouraging anyone with information to reach out to the Duluth Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit or to submit an anonymous tip. The police urge people to share the information on social media to widen the net and increase the chances of locating the individual responsible for the robbery.