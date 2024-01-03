en English
Crime

Armed Robbery at Courier Service Branch in Calauag Town, P800,000 Stolen

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Armed Robbery at Courier Service Branch in Calauag Town, P800,000 Stolen

In an audacious heist, a courier service provider’s branch in Calauag town, Quezon province was robbed by four armed men on Tuesday night. The malefactors managed to abscond with P800,000, leaving the employees and local authorities in shock and disarray.

Swift and Frightening Assault

The incident transpired on Maharlika Highway in Barangay Sta. Maria, around 8 p.m. According to the police report released on Wednesday, Jan. 3, the robbers, with their faces concealed, stormed the branch wielding handguns. A security guard, caught off guard while preparing for dinner, was confronted and his service handgun was forcibly taken. The robbers then seized control of the premises, rounding up five employees and restraining them.

The Heist

In a systematic and ruthless manner, the robbers ransacked the branch, making off with a hefty sum of P800,000 in cash and three mobile phones. The victims, bound and helpless, could only watch as the criminals swiftly carried out their nefarious plans.

Aftermath and Investigation

Having completed their mission, the criminals fled the scene in a getaway vehicle, leaving behind a scene of fear and uncertainty. As the news of the robbery spread, local authorities sprang into action, launching an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits. A crucial part of their efforts is the analysis of footage from a security camera in the vicinity, which they hope will provide vital clues leading to the perpetrators.

Crime Philippines Security
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

