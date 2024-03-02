Armed Robbers Pose as Amazon Delivery Workers in Newburgh Home Invasion

On a quiet evening in Newburgh, a suburb of New York City, a group of armed men orchestrated a bold and terrifying home invasion. Posing as Amazon delivery workers, they managed to breach a family's sense of security, leading to a harrowing experience for the residents of Fletcher Drive. This incident, occurring around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, has sparked an intense search for the perpetrators and raised concerns about the safety of seemingly routine activities such as receiving a package.

Advertisment

Deceptive Entry and Demands

The scheme began with a knock at the door, a common enough occurrence in any household. However, the person on the other side of the door was not a regular delivery man. Clad in an Amazon vest and holding a package, he claimed he needed a signature. When the door was opened slightly for the homeowner to comply, the faux delivery man forced his way inside, revealing a gun. Quickly, three additional assailants, armed and masked, stormed into the home, escalating the situation from a simple delivery to a full-blown home invasion. These men then corralled the residents, demanding money under the threat of violence. Following their robbery, they added insult to injury by locking the victims in their own basement, a move that ensured their escape without immediate pursuit.

Community and Police Response

The aftermath of the invasion saw a community shaken and a family traumatized but physically unharmed. The Newburgh Police Department, leading the investigation, has issued a call to action for anyone with information to come forward. Contact details have been made publicly available, and the police have emphasized the seriousness with which they are pursuing the suspects. This incident has not only mobilized law enforcement but also ignited discussions among residents about the safety of their community and the need for vigilance even in seemingly benign situations.