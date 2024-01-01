en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Armed Robber Shot Dead in Police Shootout in Sabie, Mpumalanga

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
Armed Robber Shot Dead in Police Shootout in Sabie, Mpumalanga

In a recent turn of events, a suspected armed robber was fatally shot following a heated confrontation with the police in Sabie, Mpumalanga. The incident transpired after a group of four men carried out a brazen robbery at a local supermarket on Saturday, absconding with an undisclosed sum of money.

Armed Robbery and Immediate Pursuit

The thieves, undeterred by the prospect of law enforcement, stormed the supermarket, threatened the owner, and made their escape on foot. Their flight, however, was short-lived as the police, promptly alerted, took up the chase. In a desperate bid to elude capture, the suspects opened fire on the pursuing officers, igniting a firefight.

Shootout and Aftermath

In the ensuing exchange of bullets, one suspect was injured while another was fatally wounded. A 9mm pistol, along with 11 rounds of live ammunition, was recovered from the deceased suspect, offering stark proof of their armed intent. The remaining two suspects, however, managed to slip through the police’s net and are currently at large.

Investigation and Public Appeal

In the aftermath of the incident, an investigation has been launched to probe the circumstances, including charges of business robbery, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) will conduct an inquest into the fatal shooting. Furthermore, the police have publicly appealed for assistance in capturing the remaining suspects, assuring informants of their confidentiality and anonymity.

As the hunt for the remaining culprits continues, the injured suspect remains hospitalized under police guard, while the officers involved in the shootout emerged unscathed. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the perils faced by law enforcement every day and their unyielding commitment to maintaining law and order.

0
Crime Law South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson's Restaurant Hit by Another Break-in Amidst a String of Unfortunate Events

By Geeta Pillai

Chinese Exchange Student Safely Returned After 'Cyber Kidnapping' Incident

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Suspected Homicide in Las Pinas City: Man's Body Found in Creek

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Mayhem: Man Fleeing Police Causes Multiple Injuries in New York City

By Israel Ojoko

Policing the Police: Officer Sentenced for Criminal Trespass ...
@Courts & Law · 29 mins
Policing the Police: Officer Sentenced for Criminal Trespass ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Day Violence in Manipur Leaves Four Dead: A State in Turmoil

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Day Violence in Manipur Leaves Four Dead: A State in Turmoil
George Soros’ Estate Becomes Latest Target in String of ‘Swatting’ Pranks

By Saboor Bayat

George Soros' Estate Becomes Latest Target in String of 'Swatting' Pranks
Man Arrested in Western Sydney Break-In, Spotlights Urban Property Crime Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Man Arrested in Western Sydney Break-In, Spotlights Urban Property Crime Concerns
DUI Arrest in Clovis Spirals as Mother Intervenes

By Ayesha Mumtaz

DUI Arrest in Clovis Spirals as Mother Intervenes
Latest Headlines
World News
Injuries and Revival: A Tale of the 2023 NFL Season
1 min
Injuries and Revival: A Tale of the 2023 NFL Season
Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power
3 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
7 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
8 mins
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis
8 mins
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients: A PERT Consortium Registry Analysis
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
9 mins
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
9 mins
Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
9 mins
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
7 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
26 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
27 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app