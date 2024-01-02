en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Armed Police Swiftly Apprehend Suspect in Pōkeno Following Raglan Firearms Incident

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
Armed Police Swiftly Apprehend Suspect in Pōkeno Following Raglan Firearms Incident

In tragic incidents that have recently unfolded across New Zealand, a range of accidents and unlawful activities have led to heartbreaking outcomes. From fatal mishaps to reckless driving, the events have sparked investigations and enforcement actions by local authorities.

Unfortunate Incidents Claim Lives

On the Coromandel Peninsula, a man lost his life when his vehicle plunged into the water, resulting in the temporary closure of a coastal highway. In a separate incident, a motorcycle crash north of Hamilton also led to a fatality. Further south, in Kaikōura, the body of a man who was reported missing while snorkelling has been retrieved.

Rash Driving and Law Enforcement

In Auckland, two distinct instances of drivers fleeing from the police have been reported. These reckless acts resulted in the arrest of five teenagers, ranging in age from 13 to 18. Auckland also witnessed a dangerous rising trend of dirtbike riders blocking intersections and riding on the wrong side of the road, actions which the police have strongly condemned.

Firearm-Related Arrest and Fatal Crash Investigation

In Raglan’s Manu Bay, a 47-year-old man was arrested for a firearm-related incident that transpired on New Year’s Day. He is scheduled to appear in Hamilton District Court to face the charges. Meanwhile, the investigation into last year’s fatal Sea World helicopter crash on the Gold Coast has revealed that the deceased pilot had tested positive for traces of substances. This incident affected two New Zealand families, leading to increased safety measures by Sea World Helicopters and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

0
Crime New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Convicted Murderer's TikTok Proposal: A Tale of Romance and Controversy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Chicago Woman Charged with Child Endangerment for Leaving Minors Alone

By Wojciech Zylm

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan

By BNN Correspondents

Police Seek Public Help Following Hammer Assault in Spar Shop

By Nimrah Khatoon

Jashore science and tech uni driver dies by suicide over alleged 'ment ...
@Bangladesh · 5 mins
Jashore science and tech uni driver dies by suicide over alleged 'ment ...
heart comment 0
Middlesbrough Community Shaken by the Tragic Death of Ian Coleman

By Dil Bar Irshad

Middlesbrough Community Shaken by the Tragic Death of Ian Coleman
Investigation Underway After Sudden Death Rocks Acklam Neighborhood

By Shivani Chauhan

Investigation Underway After Sudden Death Rocks Acklam Neighborhood
Thieves Steal Vehicles in Winstone: Police Call for Community Assistance

By Nitish Verma

Thieves Steal Vehicles in Winstone: Police Call for Community Assistance
Norfolk Police Appeal for Public Help Following New Year’s Eve Crimes

By Hadeel Hashem

Norfolk Police Appeal for Public Help Following New Year's Eve Crimes
Latest Headlines
World News
Allorion Therapeutics and AstraZeneca Partner for Innovative Lung Cancer Treatment
10 seconds
Allorion Therapeutics and AstraZeneca Partner for Innovative Lung Cancer Treatment
Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl Amidst 'Ted Cruz Curse' Rumors
13 seconds
Washington Huskies Triumph in Sugar Bowl Amidst 'Ted Cruz Curse' Rumors
Premier League Giants, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur Eye Borussia Monchengladbach's Ko Itakura
33 seconds
Premier League Giants, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur Eye Borussia Monchengladbach's Ko Itakura
Liverpool and Tottenham Eye Borussia Monchengladbach’s Ko Itakura
34 seconds
Liverpool and Tottenham Eye Borussia Monchengladbach’s Ko Itakura
Wright County Board Set to Tackle Multiple Agenda Items; Richmond Schools' Board Approves Pay Raise
38 seconds
Wright County Board Set to Tackle Multiple Agenda Items; Richmond Schools' Board Approves Pay Raise
Somerset County Cricket Club Hosts Exclusive Events for Members
49 seconds
Somerset County Cricket Club Hosts Exclusive Events for Members
Unofficial Guide to DC Dissects Political Landscape Amid Primaries
2 mins
Unofficial Guide to DC Dissects Political Landscape Amid Primaries
Trump Supporter, Dianna Ploss, Sues Police for Alleged Failure to Protect During Rallies
3 mins
Trump Supporter, Dianna Ploss, Sues Police for Alleged Failure to Protect During Rallies
Bangladesh Election Conduct: Legal Actions Initiated Against Two Political Figures
3 mins
Bangladesh Election Conduct: Legal Actions Initiated Against Two Political Figures
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app