Armed Kidnapping in Aurora: Police Seek Public Assistance

In a chilling incident in Aurora, a woman was reportedly assaulted and kidnapped on a late Friday evening. The incident, which took place around 10:30 p.m., near Shawnee Street and East 42nd Avenue, has left the quiet suburban neighborhood just east of Denver’s Green Valley Ranch, on high alert.

Details of the Incident

A heavyset, bald, Black man, standing approximately 6 foot 3 inches tall, dressed in a white shirt and gray sweatpants, was seen assaulting a Black woman in her 30s. The woman, identified by her curly shoulder-length hair and the black dress she was wearing at the time, was reportedly forced into a vehicle by the armed suspect. Witnesses described the vehicle as a newer, light gray Dodge Charger bearing a red rental Colorado license plate.

Aurora Police Call for Public Assistance

Upon being alerted by witnesses, the Aurora police arrived at the scene, only to find everyone gone. In their quest to locate the victim and the suspect, the police have issued a call for any information from the public. They have also provided a way to submit anonymous tips through Metro Denver Crimestoppers, in hopes of gathering significant leads.

Reward for Information

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has announced a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. The police are actively searching for the suspect and the kidnapped woman, their efforts intensified by the abhorrent nature of the crime. As the manhunt continues, the hope remains for the safe return of the victim and the capture of the suspect.