Crime

Armed Gunmen Disrupt Live TV Broadcast in Ecuador Amid State of Emergency

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
Armed Gunmen Disrupt Live TV Broadcast in Ecuador Amid State of Emergency

In an alarming incident, a live broadcast by the TC television station in Guayaquil, Ecuador, was abruptly disrupted by an incursion of armed, hooded men. This unsettling event unfolded just one day after Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency to combat the escalating violence in the country.

The Disturbing Intrusion

The live broadcast was interrupted by several armed individuals, leading to the immediate evacuation of the studio in Guayaquil. These unidentified assailants, masked and armed with guns and explosives, stormed the studio during a news program. Witnesses reported hearing shouts about bombs and the chilling sounds of gunshots in the background.

Link to Criminal Gangs

The attackers were later linked to the notorious Los Choneros criminal gang, a force that the government believes is responsible for recent prison violence. This incident, resulting in 13 arrests, comes in the wake of a series of kidnappings of police officers and explosions, further escalating the state of unrest.

State of Emergency

In response to the escalating violence, President Noboa had declared a state of emergency and identified 22 gangs as terrorist organizations. The President further authorized the military to ‘neutralize’ drug trafficking gangs operating within the country. The government’s plan to build a new high-security prison is also believed to be a trigger for the increased gang activity.

Canadians in Ecuador, along with other foreign nationals, have been advised to adhere to the curfew and carry personal identification at all times.

