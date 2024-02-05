Armed Car Theft Strikes Newington: Public Assistance Sought

Over the past weekend, the tranquil town of Newington was rocked by an armed car theft. The incident unfolded early on Saturday morning, sparking an immediate and ongoing investigation by local police. The unidentified suspect, cloaked in dark attire, approached a local resident who was warming up his white Toyota Rav4 in the driveway of his property on Saddle Hill Road. The suspect, wielding a firearm, demanded the car keys which the victim promptly handed over.

Armed Carjacking Sparks Citywide Alert

The stolen vehicle was later discovered on Monday, in Hartford. Luckily, no injuries were reported during the carjacking, but the incident has left an indelible mark on the community. Newington police have noted that the stolen vehicle was implicated in a series of thefts at local convenience and gas stations, as reported by neighboring police departments. The suspect remains at large, and the authorities are intensifying their efforts to apprehend him.

Public Assistance Sought in Investigation

As the investigation continues, the Newington police are urgently appealing to the public for assistance. They are requesting that anyone with relevant surveillance camera footage or information contact them at 860-666-8445. The public’s help could prove instrumental in piecing together the events of the past weekend and bringing the perpetrator to justice.

An Unsettling Wave of Crime

While the victim was unharmed, the incident has stirred a sense of unease in Newington. The armed car theft and subsequent robberies underscore a troubling crime wave that the local police are working tirelessly to combat. As the community rallies together in the aftermath of this incident, one thing is clear - Newington residents will not be deterred by this act of violence. Their resolve, coupled with the relentless pursuit of justice by the Newington police, is a powerful testament to the spirit of this small town.