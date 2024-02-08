Armed Car Theft in Cordova, Memphis: A Symptom of Rising Crime

On a quiet Monday night in Cordova, Memphis, Tennessee, a chilling scene unfolded as armed car thieves stole an SUV from a homeowner's driveway. The entire ordeal, caught on a security camera, has sent shockwaves through the community, further stoking fears about the rising tide of crime in the area.

Caught in the Act

The video footage reveals a male assailant, heavily armed with assault rifles, breaking into the vehicle. The owner, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the incident was nothing short of terrifying. As the thieves made their escape, they were seen accompanied by two gray sedans, raising questions about the level of organization behind these criminal acts. In addition to the vehicle, the owner reported that the garage opener was also stolen.

A Pattern of Crime

This incident is not an isolated occurrence. Similar footage has been obtained of other thefts and even more violent acts – a person was shot at while attempting to flee from a car. The residents, including Venetia Smith, express a deep-seated fear for their safety. Some go as far as to say they feel like prisoners in their own homes.

A Call to Action

In response to the escalating situation, law enforcement agencies are urging residents to play a part in crime prevention. They are asking homeowners to register their doorbell cameras with the local police department or sheriff's office through designated websites. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance community security. Despite the prevailing fear, residents are encouraged to participate in this initiative, thereby reinforcing the collective responsibility for safety.