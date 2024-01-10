en English
Crime

Armed Attack on Live Broadcast Rattles Ecuador Amid President’s Anti-Gang Efforts

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST
Armed Attack on Live Broadcast Rattles Ecuador Amid President’s Anti-Gang Efforts

At the heart of Ecuador, a nation ensnared in the throes of escalating violence, a television station’s live broadcast was shockingly interrupted by armed individuals. The series of events unfolded on the national television station TC, as President Daniel Noboa issued a decree classifying 22 gangs as terrorist organizations. The assailants, faces hidden beneath balaclavas and dressed primarily in black, brandished weapons and confronted the station’s staff, causing the broadcast to be abruptly terminated.

Immediate Aftermath and Police Action

Ecuador’s national police swiftly initiated an evacuation of the studio located in Guayaquil, assessing the condition of the employees and embarking on restoration of order. Following the terror-filled episode, 13 arrests were made. The images of the detained individuals, hands bound with zip ties, were shared on social media by the police.

State of Emergency and Escalating Violence

The attack followed a series of unsettling events, including the kidnappings of at least seven police officers and a series of explosions. All of these incidents occurred shortly after President Noboa announced a state of emergency for a duration of 60 days. The emergency declaration permits military patrols, including in prisons, and establishes a national nighttime curfew. This was in response to the escape of notorious gang leader Adolfo Macias from prison and other recent violent incidents within the penal system.

President’s Stand and Public Reaction

President Noboa, who ascended to office in November with a pledge to combat drug-related violence, is currently engaged in meetings with security officials. He has adamantly stated he will not negotiate with terrorists. The surge in prison violence has been linked by the government to Noboa’s plans to construct a new high-security prison and relocate jailed gang leaders. The escalating violence has sent shockwaves through Ecuador’s financial markets, reflected in a drop in the value of the country’s sovereign bonds and widening spreads in the JPMorgan EMBIG index.

The public has voiced demands for more decisive action beyond the state of emergency. In response, President Noboa plans to hold a plebiscite focused on security efforts later in the year.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

