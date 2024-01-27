Armed and Masked Men Invade Home in Newry, Police Seek Public Assistance

During the wee hours of a Saturday morning in Newry, a disturbing incident of aggravated burglary unfolded, leaving a trail of destruction and fear in its wake. A group of three to four masked men, one reportedly armed with a shotgun, invaded a residence shortly before 1:50 am. The culprits threatened the residents, ransacked the property, and absconded with an undisclosed sum of money, leaving behind a scene of chaos and terror.

Details of the Incident

The intruders, their faces shrouded in masks, stormed into the property located on Belfast Road. The residents, though left unharmed physically, were subjected to immense fear as one of the invaders brandished a shotgun. The gang proceeded to wreak havoc in the property, damaging a window and various items of furniture in their reckless pursuit of loot. Before the break of dawn, the felons fled towards the A1 with their illicit gains.

The Aftermath and Investigation

In the aftermath of the incident, the residents were left shaken but safe. The property bore the brunt of the invasion with a broken window and destroyed furniture serving as grim reminders of the ordeal. Detective Sergeant Lewis has been entrusted with the investigation into the aggravated burglary. The police are now seeking public assistance in the case, urging anyone with relevant information or footage to come forward.

Public Appeal for Assistance

Given the severity of the crime and the boldness of the criminals, the police are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for justice. They are appealing for any CCTV, doorbell, or other types of footage that could provide crucial leads in the investigation. The public can contact the police with information by quoting reference 143 of 27/01/24. Anonymity is assured for those who choose to submit their tips through Crimestoppers via phone or online. Reports can also be filed using the Police Service of Northern Ireland's online reporting form.