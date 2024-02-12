Armed and Dangerous: Dublin Man Arrested in Craigavon with Loaded Glock Pistol

In Craigavon's Drumellan area, a 33-year-old man named Keith Doddy, with no fixed abode in Dublin, was allegedly apprehended by the police with a loaded Glock pistol. The incident took place during a routine patrol on 2024-02-12.

A Metallic Clue

As Doddy tried to escape from the police, officers heard an unusual metallic sound. Upon tackling him to the ground, they discovered a handgun with an extendable magazine containing 16 bullets. The magazine had a capacity of 19 rounds.

Charges and Concerns

Doddy was charged with possessing the firearm and ammunition under suspicious circumstances. Although no forensic evidence currently links Doddy to the weapon, District Judge Rosie Watters refused him bail. The court expressed concerns about potential further offences and the possibility of Doddy not appearing for trial.

The Legal Battle and Forensic Evidence

Doddy's defense solicitor argued for bail, but it was ultimately denied. The firearm and Doddy's clothing have been sent for forensic testing to determine if the weapon has been used before.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing efforts to curb gun violence and the complexities involved in investigating and prosecuting such crimes. As Doddy awaits trial, the police and the public remain vigilant, hoping for justice and a safer community.