Crime

Armagh Woman Accused of Assault and Damage Faces Court Proceedings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:45 am EST
Armagh Woman Accused of Assault and Damage Faces Court Proceedings

In a shocking turn of events, Michelle Crilly, a 43-year-old resident of Killuney Drive in Armagh, has been charged with multiple offenses, including assault and criminal damage. The incident, which transpired on a typical Friday afternoon on George’s Street, has left the city reeling.

Charges and Court Proceedings

Following the incident, Crilly now faces an array of charges, including three counts of causing criminal damage to three cars, two counts of common assault, and one count of possessing a weapon with the intent to cause damage. The case was presented in Lisburn Magistrates Court, where Crilly appeared via videolink from police custody.

During the proceedings, a police officer testified that she could directly connect Crilly to each of the charges. This declaration further solidifies the case against her.

Speculations of a Psychiatric Episode

Breaking away from the norm, Crilly’s defense solicitor, Jarlath Fields, did not apply for bail at her direction. This unexpected move has led to speculations about the circumstances surrounding the incident. Fields indicated that the nature of the charges suggested Crilly might have been experiencing a psychiatric episode at the time of the incident.

As a result, Crilly requested time to ‘gather herself,’ further hinting at a possible mental health crisis that may have triggered the incident.

Case Adjourned

After considering the presented facts, District Judge Rosie Watters remanded Crilly into custody. The case has now been adjourned to Armagh Magistrates Court, scheduled for January 16. As the city awaits the trial, questions surrounding Crilly’s mental health and the incident continue to linger, casting a long shadow over George’s Street.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

