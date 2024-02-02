Arlington Police Make Breakthroughs in Two Murder Cases

In a significant development, Arlington police have arrested four individuals in connection with two separate murder cases. The arrests were made possible with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force. The suspects, three involved in one case and one in another, face capital murder charges.

Arrests in Kwasnica Murder Case

Three suspects, identified as 20-year-old Norlan Gomez-Torres, 22-year-old Brayan Amador Vasquez, and 29-year-old Jared Amador Vasquez, have been charged with the capital murder of 51-year-old Frank Kwasnica III. Kwasnica, brutally beaten in an apartment complex parking lot, was found with severe injuries that later led to his death. A witness's cellphone video of the incident played a crucial role in the identification of the suspects, who were further linked to the crime scene through items found in Kwasnica's vehicle.

Arrest in Tieu Murder Case

In a separate arrest, the Arlington Police Department apprehended 35-year-old Fernando Taylor in connection with the December 29 murder of Tho Mỹ Tiêu, a 56-year-old restaurant owner. Taylor was located and arrested in Houston, and is now awaiting extradition to Tarrant County. Authorities believe Taylor had followed Tiêu for an extended period on the day of the murder, eventually robbing her and fleeing the scene in a white Dodge Durango. During the struggle, Tiêu fell and was struck by Taylor's vehicle. Taylor, who has a history of criminal offenses including aggravated assault and robbery, was released from prison just days before the murder.

Community Reactions

The successful arrests have brought a sense of relief to the local community and business owners. Arlington Police Chief Al Jones emphasized the department's commitment to delivering justice and ensuring community safety, stating, 'Some really outstanding police work was done here – and I hope this sends a clear message that if you commit a violent crime in Arlington, we will do everything in our power to deliver justice.' The arrests come against the backdrop of a decrease in violent crime in Arlington in recent years.