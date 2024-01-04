en English
Crime

Arkansas Law Enforcement Honors Fallen Deputy Justin Smith

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:33 pm EST
Arkansas Law Enforcement Honors Fallen Deputy Justin Smith

In a poignant gathering in Little Rock, Arkansas, law enforcement officials from across the state assembled at the Arkansas State Crime Lab to pay tribute to Deputy Justin Smith, who met a tragic end in the line of duty. Smith, a dedicated officer who served the Stone County for 14 years, was being transported to the crime lab for an autopsy. His service and sacrifice were remembered with a silent salute as his flag-draped casket, a symbol of his ultimate sacrifice, was reverently carried out of the lab.

The Journey Home

Marking the solemn occasion, a procession of patrol cars escorted the fallen deputy back to his community in Mountain View. The journey was documented on social media, with live updates as it passed through various towns, creating a virtual connection between the grieving community and the rest of the world. His final journey ended at the Roller Crouch funeral home, marking the end of his service and the beginning of a long period of mourning for his family, friends, and the community he diligently served.

An Arrest Made

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Clinton Hefton, 52, has been arrested and is facing a charge of capital murder for Smith’s death. Hefton is being held without bond in Cleburne County jail, as the community grapples with the loss of an officer who served them till his last breath.

A Legacy of Service

Deputy Smith’s dedication to service is mirrored in his family, with one son being a U.S. Army veteran, another currently serving in the U.S. Air Force, and a third son who has taken up the mantle of protecting and serving as a police officer. The Smith family, a lineage of service, continues to serve the community, even as they come to terms with their personal loss. As the community rallies to support them, they stand as a testament to their father’s values of duty, honor, and service.

Crime Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

