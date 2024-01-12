Arizona’s New Bill Aims to Empower Families Affected by Police Violence

Arizona’s Senator Anna Hernandez has put forth a groundbreaking legislation, the Family and Victims of Police Violence Bill of Rights. This bill, introduced in Phoenix, is aimed at empowering families impacted by police brutality with expanded access to investigation materials and the opportunity to reopen cases.

Unveiling the Bill

The proposed legislation mandates law enforcement agencies to grant families access to key investigation materials. These include officer files, records of disciplinary hearings, and details of investigatory proceedings. Furthermore, the bill ensures the release of personal belongings and promises assistance in terms of interpreters. It also opens doors for affected families to contribute in department policy changes, marking a significant step towards transparency and accountability.

Driving Force Behind the Legislation

The bill is deeply personal for Senator Hernandez, who experienced the tragic loss of her brother, Alejandro Hernandez, at the hands of Phoenix police in 2019. This personal tragedy served as the catalyst for the bill’s introduction, turning her grief into a potent force for systemic change.

Voices of Support and Opposition

At a State Capitol news conference, Katie Baeza, another family member who lost a brother to police violence, voiced her support for the bill. She underscored the critical need for human rights for victims’ families. However, the bill has also faced criticism. Senator Anthony Kern countered the bill, arguing it unfairly targets law enforcement and accuses Democrats of treating criminals as victims. The Family Justice Collective penned the bill, and it has received backing from several lawmakers, including Representatives Analise Ortiz and Nancy Gutierrez, and Senator Juan Mendez.

The Urgency of the Bill

The pressing need for such a bill is reflected in the unsettling statistics. The Arizona Republic reports that in 2023 alone, 28 individuals were fatally shot by police, with no charges filed in any of these incidents. Rebecca Denis, an organizer at Poder in Action, has called on lawmakers to consider the legislation and back the families’ collective endeavor. The bill, if passed, could be a significant step towards addressing police violence and promoting justice for victims and their families.