Arizona Man Arraigned in Rhode Island after Stabbing Incident and Police Chase

32-year-old Jabriel Goodwin, hailing from Arizona, was arraigned in Providence District Court, Rhode Island, after a string of violent incidents. Goodwin allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old man, Bryan Bailey, at the Ocean State Job Lot on Park Avenue in Woonsocket. The altercation gave rise to an ensuing police chase, culminating in a vehicular collision and rollover crash.

The Chain of Events

The sequence of events began when Goodwin allegedly attacked Bryan Bailey in Woonsocket, inflicting stab wounds on Bailey’s arm and leg. Post the attack, Goodwin initiated an escape, leading police on a high-speed pursuit through North Smithfield and Woonsocket. The chase ended dramatically when Goodwin collided with another vehicle and subsequently with a police cruiser, causing his own vehicle to roll over at the intersection of Providence and Ballou streets.

The Charges

Goodwin is currently confronting an array of charges. These include felony assault, possession of weapons other than a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of a police officer, disorderly conduct, and eluding law enforcement during a high-speed chase. After the incident, both Goodwin and the victim, Bryan Bailey, were admitted to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Court Appearance and Bail

On Tuesday morning, Goodwin made his initial court appearance. He was not permitted to enter a plea. However, the judge set his bail at $50,000, with the stipulation that Goodwin signs a waiver of extradition. He is scheduled for his next court appearance on March 28, 2024.