Ariana Grande’s Stalker Convicted: A Disturbing Tale of Obsession and Intrusion

Ariana Grande’s persistent stalker, Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown, has been held accountable for his actions after a string of alarming incidents. He has been convicted and is set to be sentenced to three years and eight months in state prison. The conviction comes after Brown breached the security of Grande’s Hollywood Hills residence an astonishing 92 times in 2021. The extent of his obsession did not stop there; he continued to harass the pop star in spite of a five-year restraining order, even going as far as to invade her Montecito property in 2022.

A Series of Disturbing Events

Among the reported incidents, Brown made his presence known while armed with a hunting knife. These repeated invasions and threats escalated to a point where he threatened Grande’s security personnel with a knife in September 2021. In an alarming invasion in June 2022, Brown went as far as cutting the wires of Grande’s phone and alarm systems, leaving her potentially vulnerable and isolated.

Conviction and Sentencing

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced Brown’s guilty plea to charges of first-degree residential burglary, making criminal threats, and stalking someone under a restraining order. The sentencing for these serious offenses is scheduled for May 3. Along with the prison sentence, Brown will be subjected to a 10-year restraining order, effectively prohibiting any contact with Grande.

The Extent of Brown’s Obsession

Investigations into Brown’s activities revealed an unsettling level of obsession towards Grande. Police discovered that Brown had conducted extensive research into Grande’s personal and professional life online. The extent of his obsession was evident in the collection of over 2,000 videos or images of Grande that he possessed. This disturbing discovery paints a dark picture of the persistent and unwelcome attention Grande was subjected to.