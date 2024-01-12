en English
Crime

Ariana Grande’s Stalker Convicted: A Dark Chapter Closes for the Pop Star

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
Ariana Grande's Stalker Convicted: A Dark Chapter Closes for the Pop Star

Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown, a figure who has haunted the life of pop sensation Ariana Grande for years, has pleaded guilty to charges of stalking, residential burglary, and making criminal threats. This conviction provides closure to a saga that began in 2021 within the territories of Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties.

Stalker’s Judgement Day

The declaration of Brown’s conviction was made by Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch. Brown is set to serve three years and eight months in a California state prison, with sentencing scheduled for May. Marking the end of his prison term, Brown will be bound by a restraining order, which mandates zero contact with Grande for a decade.

An Unwanted Shadow

This verdict brings a sigh of relief for Grande, who has been living under the constant shadow of Brown’s harassment for an extended period. The harassment involved Brown breaching the security of Grande’s Hollywood home nearly a hundred times between February and September 2021. On one occasion, Brown escalated the threat level by brandishing a knife, menacingly promising to kill Grande and her security personnel.

Defying Restraining Orders

Despite a 5-year restraining order granted to Grande, Brown continued his threatening conduct, culminating in him breaking into the singer’s Montecito residence in June 2022. In that episode, Brown showed his calculated intent by sabotaging the alarm and phone lines of the house. The police eventually found Brown concealed in a crawl space during the incident, with Grande fortuitously absent from the premises at the time.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

