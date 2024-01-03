en English
Argentina

Argentina Foils Suspected Terrorist Act: Arrests Three Foreign Nationals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Argentina Foils Suspected Terrorist Act: Arrests Three Foreign Nationals

On Wednesday, Argentina’s Security Ministry reported the arrest of three foreign nationals from Syria and Lebanon, suspected of planning a terrorist act within the country. One of the suspects was found in possession of Venezuelan and Colombian passports, hinting at possible international links. This operation underscores Argentina’s commitment towards preemptive action against potential threats to its national security.

Thwarting a Potential Terrorist Cell

Details shared by the Security Ministry on social media indicated that the arrests were preemptive, aimed at disrupting what was seen as a potential terrorist cell. The identities of the individuals, the details of the suspected terrorist act, and the specific locations targeted have not been disclosed yet. However, the seriousness of the threat was underlined by the fact that one of the suspects had passports from two different countries.

International Linkages Unveiled

Further investigations revealed that one of the detainees had in his possession passports from Venezuela and Colombia, hinting at possible international connections. The authorities are also probing an international shipment from Yemen, suspected to be linked to the arrested individuals. The package, weighing 35 kilograms, has raised further questions about the nature of the planned terrorist act.

Argentina’s Proactive Stride Towards Security

The arrests reflect Argentina’s proactive stance in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of its citizens. This incident comes at a time when Argentina, along with several other countries, is set to become a full member of the BRICS bloc from January 2024. The country, grappling with significant political and economic challenges, aims to strengthen its global position and economy through this strategic alliance. Despite facing high inflation rates and widespread poverty, Argentina continues to prioritize national security, as demonstrated by the recent arrests.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

