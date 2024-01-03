en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Arbroath Assault: Police Appeal for Witnesses Amid Ongoing Investigation

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Arbroath Assault: Police Appeal for Witnesses Amid Ongoing Investigation

Unraveling the thread of violence in the quiet town of Arbroath, a brutal assault on Tuesday left two men, aged 24 and 44, hospitalized with severe but non-life-threatening injuries. The incident unfolded around 5:35 pm in the Hercules Den Park View area, a location usually undisturbed by such grave incidents.

Witnesses Needed in Arbroath Assault

Detective constable Andy Howe and the Police Scotland team are fervently investigating the incident, keen on piecing together the jigsaw of events that led to the assault. Amidst this pursuit of justice, the police have expressed a keen interest in locating two vehicles – a dark-coloured car and a white-coloured car, both spotted in the vicinity around the tumultuous time.

The law enforcement, in their quest for truth, have issued a call for witnesses or anyone with information to step forward. They believe that the public could hold the key to unravelling this incident, particularly those who might have noticed the two cars in question around the time of the assault.

Unanswered Questions

As the investigation unfolds, a barrage of questions remains unanswered. Who were the assailants and what was their motive? What role, if any, did the two vehicles play in the assault? The answers to these questions lie at the heart of the investigation, forming the cornerstone of the ongoing police enquiries.

A Town’s Appeal for Justice

The assault has sent shockwaves through the Arbroath community, leaving residents disturbed and anxious. The town now holds its breath, awaiting the outcome of the investigation and praying for justice for the victims. As the police diligently work to uncover the truth, the community’s hope is that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice, restoring peace and security to the shaken town.

0
Crime Law
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption

By Rafia Tasleem

Stabbing Attack on Tokyo Train Leaves Four Injured

By BNN Correspondents

McDonald's Employee Accused of Stabbing and Robbing Customer to Stand Trial

By Rafia Tasleem

Margate Police Chief Under Investigation Over Alleged Inappropriate Texts

By Rizwan Shah

Zimbabwean Woman Arrested for Newborn's Murder: A Shocking Tale of Inf ...
@Crime · 6 mins
Zimbabwean Woman Arrested for Newborn's Murder: A Shocking Tale of Inf ...
heart comment 0
Inadequate Sentence for Pawel Ondycz Sparks Outrage; Student Alice Wood Found Guilty of Murder

By Nimrah Khatoon

Inadequate Sentence for Pawel Ondycz Sparks Outrage; Student Alice Wood Found Guilty of Murder
Alleged ‘Banned List’ Circulates Online; Perth Nightclubs and Police Investigate

By BNN Correspondents

Alleged 'Banned List' Circulates Online; Perth Nightclubs and Police Investigate
Hanover Township Woman Escapes Unharmed as Ex-Boyfriend Opens Fire

By Wojciech Zylm

Hanover Township Woman Escapes Unharmed as Ex-Boyfriend Opens Fire
Radcliffe Woman Banned from Keeping Animals for Five Years Following Severe Neglect

By Geeta Pillai

Radcliffe Woman Banned from Keeping Animals for Five Years Following Severe Neglect
Latest Headlines
World News
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
23 seconds
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
35 seconds
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
43 seconds
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
Mediterranean Diet Tops U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Diets List
1 min
Mediterranean Diet Tops U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Diets List
Chelsea's Future Implications amid Thiago Silva's Departure
2 mins
Chelsea's Future Implications amid Thiago Silva's Departure
Arizona Wildcats Face Uphill Battle Against In-Form Colorado Buffaloes
2 mins
Arizona Wildcats Face Uphill Battle Against In-Form Colorado Buffaloes
The Rise of Oats: A Nutritional Powerhouse for Health
2 mins
The Rise of Oats: A Nutritional Powerhouse for Health
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler's Unprecedented Journey to World Championship Final
2 mins
Teenage Dart Prodigy Luke Littler's Unprecedented Journey to World Championship Final
Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay's Resignation
3 mins
Plagiarism Allegations and Politics: The Controversy Surrounding Claudine Gay's Resignation
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
10 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
12 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
21 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
22 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
31 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
34 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
54 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app