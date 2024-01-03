Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help in Carjacking Incident

On Tuesday, the tranquility of Arapahoe County was shattered when a carjacking incident unfolded at the Walmart Auto Center, located at 10900 E Briarwood Ave. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office swiftly responded, launching an immediate investigation into the incident. The suspect, described as a heavy-set man, remains at large, having fled the scene in a silver Honda Civic.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has turned to the public for assistance in the case, hoping to expedite the location and apprehension of the person of interest. The incident has left the community on edge, with the stolen vehicle, a silver Honda Civic, yet to be recovered.

Victim Unharmed, Shots Fired

Despite the terrifying ordeal, the victim of the carjacking was not harmed. In a surprising turn of events, the victim fired at least one gunshot at the stolen Toyota Prius, causing alarm among bystanders. The suspect, however, managed to escape unscathed, driving away in the stolen vehicle.

In an effort to gather as much information as possible, the Sheriff’s Office has opened a tip line. The public is encouraged to call 720-874-8477 with any information that may assist in identifying the person of interest.