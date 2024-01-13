en English
Crime

‘Aquaman’ in Hot Water: Christopher Easterwood Faces Multiple Charges in Muscogee County

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
Christopher Easterwood, popularly known as ‘Aquaman’, finds himself in deep waters after facing multiple charges in Muscogee County, Georgia. The 33-year old man, already wanted in Cobb County for various crimes, attempted to evade arrest from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, leading to a dramatic chase and his subsequent detention.

Wanted Man in Cobb County

Prior to his arrest in Muscogee County, Easterwood was already on the radar of Cobb County authorities for a slew of charges. These included violation of parole, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Known for his brazen activities, Easterwood’s blatant disregard for the law had made him a person of interest for the authorities.

The Chase in Columbus

Easterwood’s attempt to flee from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit added fuel to his already blazing criminal record. His reckless driving and evasion tactics led to a high-speed chase in Columbus, an event that ended with his capture and subsequent arrest.

Mounting Charges

Following his attempted escape in Columbus, Easterwood now faces an array of new charges. These include fleeing to elude police, reckless driving, obstruction, and not having a state driver’s license. He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail, where he awaits the legal reckoning for his criminal actions.

As the trial approaches, it remains to be seen how Easterwood, or ‘Aquaman’, will navigate the legal tide that has come crashing down on him.

Crime United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

