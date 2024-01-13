en English
Cambodia

APSARA Authority Disciplines Employee for Violence Against Child Vendor

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:40 pm EST
APSARA Authority Disciplines Employee for Violence Against Child Vendor

On the 11th of January, 2023, an incident involving an employee of the APSARA Authority and a young vendor selling baby turtles at the historic Angkor Wat, sparked outrage on social media. The video, which quickly became viral, depicted the employee using violence against the child vendor. The APSARA Authority, responsible for law enforcement at Angkor Wat, reacted promptly to the disturbing incident.

Action Against the Employee

The employee was called in for questioning following the circulation of the video. Upon review of the situation, the APSARA Authority decided to impose disciplinary measures on the employee. This included a fine and the requirement to sign a contract. The contract stipulated that any further violations of this nature would result in immediate termination of employment and potential legal proceedings.

Direct Apology and Commitment to Professional Ethics

Furthermore, the employee was instructed to offer a direct apology to the young vendor and his parents. This emphasized the Authority’s stand against violence and its commitment to upholding professional ethics. The APSARA Authority reiterated its pledge to discipline and virtue, as delineated in the statute governing civil servants.

Precautionary Measures and Public Appeal

Following the incident, the Authority stressed the importance of respecting native wildlife and urged the public not to sell or release any animals at Angkor without proper authorization. This appeal was part of a broader effort to preserve the ecological integrity of the historic site and safeguard its unique biodiversity.

Cambodia Crime Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

