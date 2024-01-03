en English
Crime

Appleton Community Reeling from Christmas Eve Shooting, Police Seek Public Assistance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:43 pm EST
Appleton Community Reeling from Christmas Eve Shooting, Police Seek Public Assistance

In the wee hours of Christmas Eve, the tranquil downtown area of Appleton, Wisconsin was jolted into a state of shock and mourning. A deadly shooting event unfolded, claiming the life of a 22-year-old man, identified as Elijah Dodson from Milwaukee. The grim incident occurred on the 100 block of S. Walnut Street, casting a pall of terror and sorrow over the holiday festivities.

Community Reacts to the Tragic Incident

The local community, including business owners, were left stunned by the shocking event. However, they believe this to be an isolated incident, an aberration in the otherwise peaceful neighborhood. Among them, Bill Wetzel, owner of ACOCA Cafe and Roastery, expressed his concerns over the proximity of the crime to local establishments, highlighting the need for more robust measures to ensure the safety of businesses and residents alike.

Police Response and Investigation

In the wake of the incident, the Appleton Police Department has ramped up their security operations downtown. A letter issued to the community by Police Chief Polly Olson underscored the department’s unwavering commitment to ensuring safety and bringing the perpetrator to justice. The letter also addressed apprehensions raised on social media platforms about downtown safety, reiterating the police’s mission to make everyone feel secure when visiting the area. Despite the concerted efforts and increased police presence, the department has not yet identified a person of interest in the case.

A Plea for Public Cooperation

As the investigation continues to unfold, the police department has put forth a call to action. They are urging witnesses or anyone with pertinent information to come forward and assist in the case. The collective effort, they believe, will expedite the process of apprehending the individual responsible for the heinous crime, restoring peace and security in the community.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

