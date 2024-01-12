Appeal Court Upholds Conviction of Former CFL Player Josh Boden

Appeal court justices in British Columbia have dismissed an appeal from former Canadian Football League (CFL) player, Josh Boden, who was convicted of second-degree murder. Boden, convicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend back in 2009, asserted that his trial was tainted by the excessive and improper admission of evidence concerning his ill-treatment of a key witness, Heidi Nissen.

Appeal Based on Excessive Evidence Claim

Boden claimed that the imprudent volume of evidence, particularly regarding his abusive behavior towards Nissen – a former girlfriend and an eyewitness to the murder – unduly influenced the jury, necessitating a new trial. His appeal heavily revolved around Nissen’s testimony, arguing that the evidence of his violence against her should not have been admitted. He contended that this overly incriminating testimony played a crucial role in his conviction.

Justice Panel Dismisses the Appeal

However, the panel of three appeal court justices found no merit in Boden’s argument. They concluded that Boden had strategically consented to the admission of Nissen’s testimony. The justices upheld the murder conviction and rejected the claim of excessive evidence, emphasizing that Nissen’s account was backed up by ample independent evidence.

Concurrence with the Trial Judge’s Decision

Justice Joyce DeWitt-Van Oosten, authoring the court’s decision, agreed with the trial judge’s stance in admitting Nissen’s testimony. DeWitt-Van Oosten observed that the independent evidence not only supported Nissen’s account but also served as confirmatory and corroborative proof in naming Boden as the murderer. As a result, the argument for a new trial was dismissed, and Boden’s conviction upheld. Boden, currently serving a life sentence, will not be eligible for parole for at least 14 years.