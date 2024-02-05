Apostle Theophilus Oloche Ebonyi Arrested for 1.3 Billion Naira Fraud

In a recent development, Apostle Theophilus Oloche Ebonyi, the General Overseer of Faith On The Rock Ministry International, has been apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged fraud amounting to over 1.3 billion Naira. Ebonyi has been accused of executing a duplicitous scheme that deceived numerous non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and individuals, exploiting their trust and aspirations to serve the less fortunate.

The EFCC, represented by its Spokesperson Dele Oyewale, disclosed that Ebonyi masterminded a fraudulent operation under the guise of an intervention project. He purportedly told his victims that his NGO, Theobarth Global Foundation, had secured a $20 million grant from the Ford Foundation. The intended purpose of this alleged grant was to assist underprivileged individuals in society.

Duping Victims on Social Media

Ebonyi exploited the reach of social media platforms to publicize this fictitious grant, thus ensnaring unsuspecting victims into his scheme. He duped these victims into paying N1,800,000 each for registration forms and clusters, thereby accumulating a staggering total of N1,391,040,274.31.

The EFCC's meticulous investigation unearthed the truth that the Ford Foundation had no involvement with Ebonyi or his NGO. The Foundation had categorically denied any association with them, thus highlighting the fraudulent nature of Ebonyi's claims. The Commission has identified five properties linked to the proceeds of Ebonyi's fraudulent activities and is preparing to press charges against him following the conclusion of their investigations.